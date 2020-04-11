Covid-19: India sends a team of doctors, medical staff to Kuwait

NEW DELHI : India on Saturday despatched a team of 15 Indian doctors and healthcare professionals to Kuwait to supplement the efforts of government of Kuwait in the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

The despatch of the team was at the request of the Kuwaiti government, a statement from the Indian foriegn ministry said.

The medical team is expected to stay in Kuwait for a period of two weeks during which it will render medical assistance in testing and treatment of the afflicted persons and training their personnel, it said.

The despatch of the team follows a recent phone call between Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in which both the leaders agreed on the need to have a concerted and coordinated effort against the global pandemic, the statement said.

“India and Kuwait share a strong partnership based on historical, cultural, economic and people-to-people-contacts. Indians constitute the largest group of expatriates with an estimated population of about ten lakhs in the State of Kuwait. India is reaching out to Kuwait in the extended neighbourhood to further complement its efforts to fight the menace effectively," the statement added.

In recent days, India has burnished its credentials as the “pharmacy of the world" by exporting hydroxychloroquine seen as effective in treating covid-19 patients to countries like the US, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Bahrain while gifting some consignments of the anti-malarial drug to countries in its immediate neighborhood like Afghanistan, Maldives and the Seychelles. India is also exporting the anti-pyretic drug, paracetamol, to the UK. The US, Spain and Germany are some of the worst affected by the covid-pandemic that has infected over 1.7 million people in 185 countries and regions of the world. The death toll due to the pandemic stands at more than 103, 000.