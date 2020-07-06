Covid-19: India surpasses Russia to reach third spot among worst-hit countries

Meanwhile on Monday, the National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organization (NATMO) functioning as a subordinate department under the Ministry of Science & Technology published the 4th updated version of covid-19 Dashboard. The updated version has special attributes like a single Map Window through which a user may get a wide range of information related with covid-19. It has Covid-19 Statistics such as confirmed cases, recovered, deceased, rate of recovery, and rate of death information have been given state and district wise, while the health facilities Information like – Hospitals, Test Labs, Blood Banks also shown on the same map frame. Users may also find individual health facility info at a higher zoomed level. Some useful information to common people like address, categories, and city locations have been indicated with info tool. The cartographic preferences for data visualization has been considered and adopted to ensure easily interpretable data visualization.