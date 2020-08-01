Covid-19: India to export domestically manufactured ventilators

NEW DELHI: India will now export indigenous ventilators, the government said on Saturday.

The Group of Ministers (GOM) on covid-19 on Saturday considered and agreed to the proposal of the ministry of health & family welfare allowing the export of made-in-India ventilators.

This decision has been communicated to the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for further needed action to facilitate the export of indigenously manufactured ventilators.

“This significant decision comes on the heels of India continuing to maintain a progressively declining low rate of case fatality of covid-19 patients, which currently stands at 2.15%, which means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators. As on 31 July 2020, only 0.22% of the active cases were on ventilators across the country," said a statement from Union health ministry.

Additionally, there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators. Compared to January 2020, there are presently more than 20 domestic manufacturers for ventilators, the government said.

The export prohibition or restriction on ventilators was imposed in March 2020 to ensure domestic availability to effectively fight covid-19.

All types of ventilators were prohibited for export vide DGFT Notification No. 53 effective 24 March 2020. “Now with export of ventilators having been allowed, it is hoped that domestic ventilators would be in a position to find new markets for Indian ventilators in foreign countries," the Union health ministry said.

The gap between recovered patients and active covid-19 cases currently stands at 5,29,271. Active cases (5,65,103) are under medical supervision.

As on today, there are 1,488 dedicated covid-19hHospitals with 2,49,358 isolation beds, 31,639 ICU beds, 1,09,119 oxygen supported beds and 16,678 ventilators. There are 3,231 dedicated covid-19 health centres with 2,07,239 isolation beds, 18,613 ICU beds and 74,130 oxygen supported beds. Around 6,668 ventilators have also been operationalised.

Moreover, 10,755 covid-19 care centres with 10,02,681 beds are now available to combat covid-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 273.85 lakh N95 masks, 121.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 1,083.77 lakh Hydroxychloroquine tablets to states, UTs and Central institutions, the government said. As on Saturday, India recorded over 17,02,670 covid-19 cases.

