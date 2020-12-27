Covid-19 India update: Recovery rate of states, UTs over 90%

StaffNew Delhi: As a surge in recoveries along with lower new cases has resulted in a consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality, India's overall recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) as per the data updated by Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 95.78 per cent while all States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent, the Ministry stated.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 29 days. 22,274 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours. The daily new cases have been less than 30,000 for the last 13 days. 22,273 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

A release stated that India's cumulative recoveries are highest in the world and the rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 95.78 per cent. Following the national pursuit, all States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90 per cent, the Ministry stated.

"India's present active caseload of 2,81,667 consists of 2.77 per cent of India's total positive cases," the Ministry said.

India reported 251 case fatalities in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 85.26 per cent of the new deaths.





