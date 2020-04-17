NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has eight personnel who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a report quoted army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane as saying on Friday.

Two of these are doctors and one is a nursing assistant, Naravane was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“So far, we have only 8 positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which 2 are doctors and 1 nursing assistant, 4 are responding well to treatment and we had one case in Ladakh, now he is fully cured and has joined duty," the news agency quoted Naravane as saying.

The army chief is currently on a visit to Kashmir. It comes at a time of tensions between India and Pakistan with the latter violating a 2003 ceasefire along the line of control border in Kashmir.

Neither the Indian Navy nor the Indian Air Force has so far recorded any positive case, though the latter had placed three personnel under precautionary quarantine earlier this month.

India has so far recorded more than 13,000 cases of covid-19 with 437 deaths.

