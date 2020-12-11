Covid-19: Indigenous mRNA vaccine gets regulator nod for human trials

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India is implementing the IndCEPImission ‘India Centric Epidemic Preparedness through Rapid Vaccine Development: Supporting Indian Vaccine Development’ which is aligned with the Global Initiative of CEPIand aims to strengthen the development of vaccines and associated competencies/technologies for the diseases of epidemic potential in India. The Ind-CEPI mission of DBT is implemented by its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council ( BIRAC).