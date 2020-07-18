COVID-19 infection count touches 11,659 in Kerala with 593 new cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala's COVID-19 infection tally has touched 11,659 with 593 fresh cases being reported on Saturday as the death toll climbed to 39 with two fatalities.

Of the new positive cases, 364 were infected through contact and over 60 per cent of the spread is through contact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Of the new positive cases, 364 were infected through contact and over 60 per cent of the spread is through contact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

As many as 6,416 people are presently under treatment in various hospitals and 204 people have recovered from the disease on Saturday.

Of the infected, while 116 people had come from abroad, 90 had come from other states,Vijayan told reporters here.

Two men, aged 70 and 60, succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Thiruvananthapuram today. District wise break-up of cases: Thiruvananthapuram 173, Kollam 53, Palakkad 49, Ernakulam 44, Alappuzha 42, Kannur 39,kasaragod 29, Pathnamthitta and Idukki 28 each, Wayanad and Kozhikode 26 each, Thrissur 21, Malappuram 19 and Kottayam 16.

About 1.73 lakh people are under observation, 6,744 in various hospitals, including 1,053 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 18,967 samples have been tested.

Totally,2,85,158 samples have been sent for testing and results of 7,016 samples are awaited.

The total hotspots as of today is 299.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, of the 173 infected, 152 have been through contact. The source of infection of four people is unknown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

