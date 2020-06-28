New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Government of India has been successful in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and that the country's figures are much better when compared to global average.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a partnership between the Union Government, the state governments and 130 crore citizens of the country in the battle against this pandemic," said Shah.

“The global rate is 1,250 per 10 lakh people while the infection rate in India is only 357. Today the recovery rate in India is 57 percent, while in the month of March it was 7.1 percent," Shah added.

Ministry of Home Affairs said in US 7,569 people per 1 million population have been affected by Covid-19 while in Britain, Brazil and Russia the numbers are 4,537, 5,802 and 4,254, respectively.

MHA said India's mortality rate is at 11 per 10 lakh population, while in US the mortality rate is 383 and the numbers in Britain, Brazil and Russia are 637, 259 and 60, respectively.

Union Home Minister said “India has done much better in comparison with the developed nations." "If a person has even slightest of symptoms then they should get tested and in cases of people developing very serious symptoms, they should shift to isolation centres in the interest of their families. This will help in stopping the Covid-19 infections," said Shah.

Speaking about the issue of migrants amid lockdown, Shah said “63 lakh migrants travelled on about 4,594 trains to their native places. Around 42 lakh migrants travelled through various forms of transport and in total about 1.2 crore people were moved from one place to another."

"Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an employment scheme for migrants. Government of India has started a special scheme for the employment of migrants. Wages under MNREGA have been increased," said Shah.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, a series of reforms were announced soon after the pandemic began. These reforms will bring long term benefits. The global economy has been affected by the pandemic and various steps have been taken to minimise its effect on the Indian economy. Under Modi ji’s leadership, India’s economy is still in a better condition," Shah further added.

Shah appealed to the people of Delhi to go to the nearest testing centre if they develop symptoms, and they should not be worried about institutional quarantine if they test positive, as this is necessary for their and their families’ safety and would play a huge role in stopping the infection.

Shah said he visited LNJP Hospital in Delhi, to give a boost to the morale of the health workers and create confidence among the people. "Various steps were also taken during the visit, such as installation of CCTV cameras in each ward, provision of secondary canteen to ensure continuous supply, pysho-social counselling of health workers and real time bed status information. Interaction with doctors over their difficulties helped in providing inputs for future strategies," said Shah.

Speaking about Covid-19 preparedness in Delhi, Shah said, “House-to-house survey in all containment zones in Delhi will be completed by 30th June. Besides, serological survey has also been started".

Efforts have been launched in collaboration with Delhi Government and MCD to check the spread of coronavirus before infection, Shah added. Reiterating that Delhi has not yet reached the stage of community transmission, he said testing is being scaled up, so there is no need to panic.

