Covid, Influenza cases rising in India in past few days: Do we need to worry?3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:20 PM IST
- All viral fevers have almost similar symptoms. You can have a runny nose, you can have a mild cough. You can have fever, you can have body aches, headaches, it's common symptoms. It's very difficult to differentiate, said a health Expert
India saw a single-day rise of 266 fresh coronavirus cases, while active cases have increased to 2,970, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.
