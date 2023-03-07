Covid, Influenza cases rising in India in past few days: Do we need to worry?

India saw a single-day rise of 266 fresh coronavirus cases, while active cases have increased to 2,970, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The sudden rise in Covid cases with the rise comes coupled with the rise in H3N2 Influenza or viral infection that is causing worry among the country's citizen.

The active cases of Covid-19 now comprise 0.00 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has conducted a meeting of top health officials of big hospitals and experts and discussed cases of viral infections on the rise in the country, especially due to the H3N2 virus, an official said on Monday.

"All viral fevers have almost similar symptoms. You can have a runny nose, you can have a mild cough. You can have fever, you can have body aches, headaches, it's common symptoms. It's very difficult to differentiate at the beginning which viral infection you have. So for that, we have to do certain tests. But the ICMR etc. have done these studies and have found out that the infection currently that's going on, which is rampant is the H3N2, and that is not covid," Medical Director of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla said.

So now the question arises that a nation that has seen three waves of pandemic and was under a lockdown for two years, should WORRY?

Flu cases on the rise in India

The influenza surge in India appears to be more aggressive and long-lasting, doctors said, and its symptoms like cough and congestion can last up to three weeks. Usually, seasonal fever and cough last about five to seven days.

India saw an upward trend in Covid cases when after a gap of 97 days, The nation started recording more than 300 cases in a day.

Further it should be noted that India have been reporting a high number of influenza cases in the last two months with prolonged illness, lingering cough, symptoms that are similar to Covid-19. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that this is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

Symptoms

Common symptoms of an infection caused by Influenza A subtype H3N2 include cough, sore throat, nausea, body ache and diarrhoea.

The flu could also lead to hospitalisation, with some cases escalating to requiring ICU admission. In severe cases, reports citing doctors said, patients developed pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

Should we worry?

While doctors have not yet sounded the alarm in the rising cases of flu, they have also insisted on maintaining a protective stance in order to combat the spread of the disease.

They have also stated that the viral infection can be serious for those who have low immunity or multiple comorbidities.

Preventive measures

Reports of paranoid buying of oner-the-counter antibiotics in national capital Delhi emerged. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned against such indiscriminate use of medicines.

Further the ICMR also advised people to wash hands regularly, wear face masks in crowded areas, avoid touching their face, cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, and stay hydrated.