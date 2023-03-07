Covid, Influenza cases rising in India in past few days: Do we need to worry?

"All viral fevers have almost similar symptoms. You can have a runny nose, you can have a mild cough. You can have fever, you can have body aches, headaches, it's common symptoms. It's very difficult to differentiate at the beginning which viral infection you have. So for that, we have to do certain tests. But the ICMR etc. have done these studies and have found out that the infection currently that's going on, which is rampant is the H3N2, and that is not covid," Medical Director of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla said.