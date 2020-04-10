Attempts by governments worldwide to leverage smartphones in contact-tracing efforts for covid-19 have prompted private companies to jump into the fray. But while desperate times require desperate measures, be warned: these apps know where you are, where you go, whom you come in contact with and even your health data.

Privacy experts have repeatedly pointed out that such measures could be doing more harm than good.

On 25 March, international digital rights group, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), raised privacy questions about a coronavirus screening website made by Verily, a healthcare data subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

The EFF noted that while the company does assure users that data from this website will not be used for advertising, what this data will be used for is still “broad and unclear".

“Without explicit written documents memorializing these data use protocols, users have little reassurance that Verily’s uses of their health data will be tailored, appropriate or privacy-protective," wrote Gennie Gebhart, associate director of research at EFF.

Pam Dixon, executive director of the World Privacy Forum (WPF), said that the key is to “think about the proportionality of the response and ensure that the response only lasts as long as it’s absolutely necessary, for managing the crisis".

However, Dixon said that in terms of commercial companies, there seems to be a “free for all" and “some companies are taking advantage of this and viewing this as an opportunity to make more money".

While governments could do with more data, they can only do that with apps or websites they are directly linked with. A private entity trying to do contact tracing through apps are simply keeping that data to themselves whether they use it for other purposes or not. Dixon said that only government public health authorities should be handling such data.

Private firms though could disagree with that.

Dhiraj Naubhar, co-founder and CEO of Dror, a personal safety app, suggested that government apps are passive, which may not be as effective in encouraging people to distance themselves from others. He said gamification will help with social distancing requirements brought forth by the virus outbreak.

Dror uses Bluetooth connections from people’s phones to generate a “social distancing score". Once a user downloads the app, it scans for any and all Bluetooth connections near a particular device. It uses this, along with information on family members, work conditions etc, to determine how many people they may have come in contact with and how well they are distancing themselves from others.

The app doesn’t link to government databases, though it could if governments so require. It also doesn’t save a phone’s identity, but it can. Naubhar says it deletes all data every 14 days because that’s the recommended quarantine period.

That said, Naubhar argued he believes social distancing is here to stay “at least for the next year". And it’s only one part of what Dror does.

Health and fitness company Goqii has enabled Bluetooth-based contact tracing on its app, while Israel’s controversial security company NSO group—which was under the spotlight in the Pegasus spyware row—has also created an app for contact tracing.