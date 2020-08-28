Covid-19: J-K admin directs all clinics to report positive, suspected cases

"The Jammu and Kashmir government today directed all private clinics/nursing homes situated in the Union Territory to report all cases found positive of COVID-19, and also cases of those from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)/ Influenza-like Illness (ILI), or having radiological findings suggestive of COVID-19 infection for COVID-19 testing forthwith to the Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu concerned or concerned Chief Medical Officers," the J-K statement read.