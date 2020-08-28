Covid-19: J-K admin directs all clinics to report positive, suspected cases

Covid-19: J-K admin directs all clinics to report positive, suspected cases1 min read . 07:37 AM IST
It further said that non-compliance of the direction would attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It further said that non-compliance of the direction would attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday directed all private hospitals to report all positive COVID-19, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases to the health department of the Union Territory.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday directed all private hospitals to report all positive COVID-19, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases to the health department of the Union Territory.
"The Jammu and Kashmir government today directed all private clinics/nursing homes situated in the Union Territory to report all cases found positive of COVID-19, and also cases of those from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)/ Influenza-like Illness (ILI), or having radiological findings suggestive of COVID-19 infection for COVID-19 testing forthwith to the Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu concerned or concerned Chief Medical Officers," the J-K statement read.
"The Jammu and Kashmir government today directed all private clinics/nursing homes situated in the Union Territory to report all cases found positive of COVID-19, and also cases of those from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI)/ Influenza-like Illness (ILI), or having radiological findings suggestive of COVID-19 infection for COVID-19 testing forthwith to the Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu concerned or concerned Chief Medical Officers," the J-K statement read.
It further said that non-compliance of the direction would attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Territory has a total of 7,630 active cases, 26,193 recoveries, and 657 deaths.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated