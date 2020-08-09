Kathua: Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced rapid antigen tests for detecting COVID-19 infection for people entering the Union Territory at Lakhanpur in Kathua.

"We were using RT-PCR method earlier but recently the administration introduced rapid antigen test. We get the results in about half an hour using this method," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Choudhary told ANI on Saturday.

The CMO said, "We have conducted 1,230 tests so far, of which 10 were positive. Using the rapid antigen test, we can test 700 samples daily. This method has also reduced the load on quarantine centres."

As the administration has said that Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra will start from August 16, this testing method will be helpful to give quick results.

A driver hailing from Rajsthan said, "It is good for us as it will save time spend on testing."

In the last 24 hours, 463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir, 81 from Jammu division and 382 from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) now stands at 24,390 including 7,264 active cases and 459 deaths, as per the administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via