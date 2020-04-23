Covid-19: Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from US, Russia and Brazil

NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his counterparts from US, Russia and Brazil on Thursday with discussions revolving around the novel coronavirus disease and ways to increase cooperation to battle the pandemic.

“The changing world of #corona era diplomacy. Strong friendships thrive even virtually," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post noting that he had also spoken to his Saudi Arabian and Omani counterpart too.

On his conversation with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar said: “Nice to hear from @SecPompeo of #UnitedStates. Discussed our #coronavirus responses and the importance of international cooperation. Working closely on its implications and consequences. Also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation."

According to a readout from the US State Department, the two “discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate covid-19 including ensuring the availability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies."

The US is currently seen as the country that is the worst affected by the pandemic with infections inching towards the 850,000 mark and the number of deaths standing at more than 46,000 since the beginning of the outbreak of covid-19 in China in December.

India has sent across consignments of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the US seen by some as useful for treating covid-19 patients though some US studies have questioned its efficacy.

On his conversation with the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Jaishankar said: “Good to speak with FM Sergey Lavrov of #Russia. Discussed the forthcoming #BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. Also reviewed recent developments pertaining to Afghanistan. Our cooperation on #coronavirus reflects our special friendship."

Foreign ministers of BRICS – ie Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are to meet via video link this month to discuss the economic impact of covid-19.

Jaishankar also spoke to his Brazilian counterpart.

“Productive conversation with FM @ernestofaraujo of #Brazil. Reviewed in detail the follow up of President @jairbolsonaro ’s visit. Also exchanged notes on global issues, including the #coronavirus pandemic," Jaishankar said referring to the Brazilian president’s visit to India in January as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations.