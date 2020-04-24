NEW DELHI : Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Saudi Arabian and Omani counterparts with discussions focussed on the battle to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and the welfare of Indians in the two countries.

“Appreciated the very warm conversation with HH Prince Faisal, FM of #SaudiArabia. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community there. Discussed our shared interest in ensuring health and food security. India will remain a reliable partner," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.

“Very pleased to speak with FM Yusuf Alawi. Appreciated #Oman’s taking care of the Indian community there. As trusted partners, assured him of India’s support in the collective fight against #coronavirus" he said in a separate post.

Oman was one of the countries that India sent a consignment of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) regarded by some as effective in treating covid-19 patients. The conversation also comes against the backdrop of news reports that some elements in Pakistan had made use of a fake Twitter handle and impersonated an Omani princess with the name "H.H. Mona bint Fahd al Said." Using this handle, a post put out on 22 April had said: “Oman stands with its Muslim brothers and sisters in India. If the Indian government doesn't stop the persecution of Muslims, then one million (Indian) workers working in Oman may be expelled. I will definitely take up this issue with the Sultan of Oman."

The tweet further tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went viral amid a wave of controversy following concerns raised by the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding growing Islamophobia in India.

In both conversations, Jaishankar discussed the welfare of Indian nationals in the two countries, against the backdrop of news reports that many thousands of Indians are stranded there and were without the means to look after themselves having run out of money. Given the lockdown in India and no flights operating, the news reports had said that the stranded Indians were desperate to get home.