NAGPUR : A ' janta curfew ' will be imposed in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases , the civic chief said on Friday.

Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday (July 25 & 26) in the city.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the civic administration here.

More details were awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated