COVID-19: 'Janta curfew' in Nagpur city on Saturday, Sunday

COVID-19: 'Janta curfew' in Nagpur city on Saturday, Sunday1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
There will be imposition of 'Janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday , July 25 & 26, in the city of Nagpur
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There will be imposition of 'Janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday , July 25 & 26, in the city of Nagpur
NAGPUR : A 'janta curfew' will be imposed in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, the civic chief said on Friday.
A 'janta curfew' will be imposed in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, the civic chief said on Friday.
Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday (July 25 & 26) in the city.
Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday (July 25 & 26) in the city.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the civic administration here.
More details were awaited.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated