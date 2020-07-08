Covid-19: JSW Steel cluster in Karnataka breaches 500 mark

Over the last five days, Ballari reported a covid-19 growth rate of 7.1% compared to the state average of 8.3%. Bengaluru's growth rate for the same period was 13%. It takes nine days for cases to double in Ballari which is the same for the state. The source of infection in majority of the cases being reported from Bengaluru remains unknown making it harder for state authorities to contain the spread. The state government is yet to acknowledge the very real possibility of community transmission, even though some officials and doctors tacitly admit to this.