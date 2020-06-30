Home >News >India >Covid-19: Karnataka breaches 15,000-mark as 947 test positive
BBMP workers spraying disinfectant an area in Bengaluru (ANI)
Covid-19: Karnataka breaches 15,000-mark as 947 test positive

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 08:05 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • A large number of people in Bengaluru have been consistently testing positive driving the state's tally over the last two weeks
  • The total number of fatalities touched 250 across the state as 20 more people died due to covid- 19 on Tuesday

Bengaluru: Karnataka continued to report high number of covid- 19 cases as 947 persons tested positive on Tuesday that takes the total number to 15,242 of which 7,074 are active.

A large number of people in its growth capital, Bengaluru, have been consistently testing positive driving the state's tally over the last two weeks.

In the 24 hours till 5 pm on Tuesday, 503 persons tested positive in Bengaluru that takes its total to 4555 of which 3916 are active, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health department.

The total number of fatalities touched 250 across the state as 20 more people died due to covid- 19 on Tuesday. Bengaluru now accounts for 96 deaths including four on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the mineral rich town of Ballari went up to 400 as 61 more persons tested positive on Tuesday.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government on Tuesday said that private medical colleges had agreed to ser aside at least 2200 beds for treatment of covid- 19.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement on Tuesday said that it is looking to increase the number of beds by about 6500 from private hospitals and medical colleges.

The state government estimates that it will have 25,000 cases by mid-August.

