Bengaluru: The total number of covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 50,000 mark, as a record 4,169 people tested positive on Thursday.

Karnataka has 30,655 active cases that puts it in the third position among the states, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and fourth in terms of total numbers of positives, according to data by the government.

The surge was fueled by a sharp spike in Bengaluru that reported a record 2344 new covid-19 cases marking the highest single day spike in India’s technology capital and taking the toll of active cases to 18,828.

The state’s death toll crossed the 1000 mark as 104 fatalities were reported in the 24 hour period until 5 pm on Thursday. Bengaluru now accounts for half of all fatalities in the state with 508 dead including a record 70 on Thursday. A 20-year old man from Bengaluru was among those who lost their lives.

The lower number of testing, failure to acknowledge community spread, doing away with institutional quarantine and lack of effective contact tracing has led to the health crisis spiralling out of control in Karnataka. Officials, experts and opposition leaders accuse the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government of resting on its earlier performance in containing the virus during the lockdown and failure to create additional healthcare infrastructure to effectively deal with the surge. They also add that the government had indulged more in power politics and profiteering that dented its battle against the virus and the deepening economic distress in the state.

Yediyurappa has also refrained from making any statements.

The situation across the state is no different as all 30 districts reported new covid-19 positive cases including eight over 100 cases.

Dakshina Kannada reported 238 new cases, 176 in Dharwad, 144 in Vijayapura, 130 in Mysuru, 123 in Kalaburagi, 113 in Udupi and 101 in Raichur were among the worst affected.

Around 10 districts in the state have relapsed into a lockdown including Karnataka's growth capital, Bengaluru.

