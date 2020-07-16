Covid-19: Karnataka breaches 50,000-mark with record 4,169 new cases

The lower number of testing, failure to acknowledge community spread, doing away with institutional quarantine and lack of effective contact tracing has led to the health crisis spiralling out of control in Karnataka. Officials, experts and opposition leaders accuse the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government of resting on its earlier performance in containing the virus during the lockdown and failure to create additional healthcare infrastructure to effectively deal with the surge. They also add that the government had indulged more in power politics and profiteering that dented its battle against the virus and the deepening economic distress in the state.