Covid-19: Karnataka crosses 4 lakh-mark with 5,773 new cases

Bengaluru: The total covid-19 cases in Karnataka surpassed the 400,000 mark as 5,773 more tested positive, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The southern state took just around 26 days to double from two lakh the current figures owing to a sharp spike in cases across all regions of Karnataka.

Karnataka recorded its first case on 8 March, crossed one lakh cases on 27 July, two lakhs cases on 13 August and three lakh cases on 27 August, according to the state government data.

Bengaluru continues to fuel the surge as India’s technology capital now accounts for over 1.5 lakh confirmed cases of which nearly 39,669 are active.

Karnataka, that is one of the worst hit regions in the country, has done away with testing, quarantine and other safety measures to allow businesses to reopen and facilitate free movement of people over the health crisis that has clearly spun out of control.

The death toll rose to 6,534 as 141 more were reported to have lost their battle to the virus including 48 in Bengaluru.

Karnataka has seen a healthy recovery rate with 8,015 more declared as covid-free which takes the total to over three lakh recoveries so far in the state.

The higher rate of recovery has kept the active case count under 100,000 for now.

Karnataka contributed around 60,000 new covid-19 cases in the last one week alone to the national tally that now is around 43lakh confirmed cases.

Though most businesses and other activities are open for business in Bengaluru and other districts, the threat of the virus remains potent across the state. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has also ordered the closure of the over 10,000-bed covid care centre in Bengaluru.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via