Home >News >India >Lockdown row? Karnataka govt transfers Bengaluru civic body commissioner
File photo of B.H. Anil Kumar
File photo of B.H. Anil Kumar

Lockdown row? Karnataka govt transfers Bengaluru civic body commissioner

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 03:14 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • B.H. Anil Kumar had argued that the lockdown be extended at least 15 days to break the cycle of Covid-19 spreading in Bengaluru
  • The government has brought back N. Manjunath Prasad as BBMP commissioner

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered the transfer of B.H. Anil Kumar as commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city civic body), a day after he made a comment on extending the week-long lockdown in India's technology capital.

"In my personal opinion, the lockdown should be there for at least 15 days to break the cycle," he said on Friday.

His statements have put the BS Yediyurappa-led state government in a rather embarrassing position as it argued that the "lockdown is not the solution to contain covid-19". Despite the pressure, the state government said that it will not extend the lockdown which would further add to the economic distress and acute fund crunch in the state.

The transfer comes at a time when Bengaluru has seen a surge of cases and is now one of the worst affected cities in the country with over 20,000 active cases.

Kumar could not immediately be reached for comment. He was transferred to the department of public enterprise.

The statement or conflicting views gave the impression that the political class and their decisions did not have the backing of its officials which had contributed to the city's recent failings and downhill slide in managing the health crisis.

His transfer adds to the rapidly unravelling and mounting tales of mismanagement of the covid- 19 health crisis in Bengaluru which has seen a steady decline in its battle against the virus.

N. Manjunath Prasad has been brought back to the post,the government stated in its order.

Kumar was also recently pulled up for his decision to rent out beds and other items like fans and buckets for a daily rental of 800 for the covid-19 care centre (CCC) at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

The decision gave the opposition enough ammunition to accuse the government of trying to profiteer from the health crisis. Under pressure and increasing criticism, the chief minister pulled back the earlier order and decided to buy all items required for the CCC at a cost below 5 crore as against the earlier plans of the BBMP to rent them at a cost of over 24 crore per month.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The corporation has allocated Rs999 crore for solid waste management.

BBMP presents Rs10,895 crore budget for Bengaluru

2 min read . 20 Apr 2020
Police stop a commuter for questioning during lockdown, in Bengaluru (PTI)

Bengaluru sees over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

2 min read . 17 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout