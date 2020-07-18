Lockdown row? Karnataka govt transfers Bengaluru civic body commissioner

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered the transfer of B.H. Anil Kumar as commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city civic body), a day after he made a comment on extending the week-long lockdown in India's technology capital.

"In my personal opinion, the lockdown should be there for at least 15 days to break the cycle," he said on Friday.

His statements have put the BS Yediyurappa-led state government in a rather embarrassing position as it argued that the "lockdown is not the solution to contain covid-19". Despite the pressure, the state government said that it will not extend the lockdown which would further add to the economic distress and acute fund crunch in the state.

The transfer comes at a time when Bengaluru has seen a surge of cases and is now one of the worst affected cities in the country with over 20,000 active cases.

Kumar could not immediately be reached for comment. He was transferred to the department of public enterprise.

The statement or conflicting views gave the impression that the political class and their decisions did not have the backing of its officials which had contributed to the city's recent failings and downhill slide in managing the health crisis.

His transfer adds to the rapidly unravelling and mounting tales of mismanagement of the covid- 19 health crisis in Bengaluru which has seen a steady decline in its battle against the virus.

N. Manjunath Prasad has been brought back to the post,the government stated in its order.

Kumar was also recently pulled up for his decision to rent out beds and other items like fans and buckets for a daily rental of ₹800 for the covid-19 care centre (CCC) at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

The decision gave the opposition enough ammunition to accuse the government of trying to profiteer from the health crisis. Under pressure and increasing criticism, the chief minister pulled back the earlier order and decided to buy all items required for the CCC at a cost below ₹5 crore as against the earlier plans of the BBMP to rent them at a cost of over ₹24 crore per month.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated