Covid-19: Karnataka records 178 new cases till noon

BENGALURU: Karnataka confirmed 178 new covid-19 cases till noon as a large number of people who returned from other states continue to test positive.

The state recorded a sharp spike in positive cases even as it plans to further ease lockdown restrictions post 31 May in Karnataka. Till interstate borders were shut, the state had fared better than many of its counterparts in controlling the spread of the disease.

Out of the total 178 cases, 156 are those who returned from Maharashtra. The B.S. Yediyurappa-led government had said it will write to the Centre to reduce the number of flights from five states --Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh -- which were contributing to rising coronavirus infections in the state. It also said the ban on entry by road will continue for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The 178 cases reported till noon on Friday includes 62 cases from Raichur and 60 in Yadgir. Cases were reported from Udupi, Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Mandya, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Chikkaballapura, according to the morning bulletin of the state health department.

People who returned from Maharashtra account for nearly 1,300 cases out of the total 2,711 cases recorded in the state so far.

Karnataka recorded 35 recoveries till noon. This takes the number of recoveries to 869. There are 1,793 active cases in the state.

While numbers in Bengaluru have come down in recent days, other parts of the state like Mandya, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Udupi, Hassan and Chikkaballapura have seen a spike in cases.





