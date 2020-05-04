BENGALURU : Kanataka confirmed 37 new cases on Monday including two deaths, the state health department said in its daily health bulletin.

A 56-year old male from Kalaburagi and a 48-year old female from Davangere died due to covid-19 taking the total number of casualties to 27 in the state.

The fatality rate in Karnataka stands at 4.1 deaths per crore population as against 48.8 in Maharashtra, and 48 in Gujarat, according to the covid-19 war room in the state.

The 37 new cases include 22 from Davangere, about 265 kms from Bengaluru, that until a few days ago was classified as a ‘corona-free’ district by the state government. The total number of poitive cases in the state now stands at 651.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said that 19 cases could be traced to a nurse and two others to another patient.

The spike in positive cases comes on a day when several industries, businesses and other commercial establishments resumed operations after over a month of lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Apart from Davangere, seven cases are from Bidar, two cases each from Mandya and Kalaburagi and one case each from Haveri, Vijayapura, Bengaluru and Chikballapura. The detection of a covid-19 positive case in Haveri district brings down the areas impacted by corona to just nine districts in the state.

The number of recovered persons went up to 321 that include 28 people on Monday, leaving the state with 302 active cases.

Davangere recorded an increase of nearly 60% in the last five days, while Tumakuru, Mandya, Belagavi recorded 11.8%, 9.2% and 6% respectively.

Bengaluru urban recorded an increase of 2.6% in the last five days, according to data by the covid-19 war room in the state.

Karnataka's testing capacity averages around 1225 per million as against 3475 in Delhi, 2318 in Andhra Pradesh and the national average of 1001.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated