BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday reported 38 fresh cases of covid-19, take the state's tally to 353. This is the highest single day increase in cases in the state since the first was detected on 8 March.

This is the third consecutive day of record single-day increase in Karnataka that had so far appeared to have contained the spread of the disease.

"Till date 353 covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths & 82 discharges," the state health department said in its mid-day bulletin.

The alarming rise in numbers comes amid deliberations by the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to partially lift the lockdown after 20 April.

The spike could force the government put in place stringent measures to check the spread or rethink its decision ease lockdown.

Of the 38 cases reported on Friday, Bengaluru accounted for nine cases, Mysuru 12, Mandya and Chikkaballapur reported three each, Vijayapura had two, Ballari seven, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada reported one each

Karnataka has been awaiting supply of rapid testing kits to conduct more tests.

It has issued guidelines for zonal demarcation of containment zones. In Bengaluru, an entire apartment block or 200 meters around an independent house would be considered a containment zone if a person tests positive. A small slum would be sealed off while there would be physical boundaries demarcating a larger slum if any person is found to be positive. The entire habitation would be sealed off in a rural area.

Buffer zones in urban centres will stretch for 1 km, and in rural areas for 5 km.