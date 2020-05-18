Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed 84 covid-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest single-day increase in the state. Mysuru, the second biggest city and business centre in the state recorded one positive case today, three days after it announced that all 90 patients in the district had recovered.

This is the first positive case in over three weeks in the district that had managed to rid itself of the tag as one of India's covid-19 hotspots.

A 46-year-old man who had returned from Mumbai tested positive on Monday, according to the morning bulletin of the state health department.

The spike in cases comes at a time when the state government has announced a relaxation of restrictions and allowed more businesses to operate.

The 84 new cases on Monday, include those from districts like Koppala and Raichur that had remained free from the virus so far.

The positive case in Mysuru brings the district back to the list of covid-19 affected regions along with others like Kodagu, which had remained free of the virus for at least three weeks. The only positive patient in Kodagu was discharged on 7 April. However, he was readmitted to the hospital after developing flu-like symptoms but did not test positive.

According to the health department, most people who tested positive are those who had returned from other states and were in institutional quarantine. But the spike in cases adds to the challenges for the state government's plans to relax restrictions and kickstart economic activity after nearly two months of lockdown.

The 84 new covid-19 cases include 18 from Bengaluru, the state’s growth engine, 16 from Mandya and eight from Uttara Kannada. Cases were reported from Hassan, Raichur. Koppala, Vijayapura, Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Davangere, Yadgiri, Belagavi and Gadag as well.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated