Covid-19: Karnataka records highest single-day rise in positive cases

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday said 34 people tested positive till noon today, marking the highest single-day rise so far in the state. It also reported death of a 66-year old man from Bengaluru, with the total now at 13. This is the seventh casualty in around 48 hours.

“Till date, 313 covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. sThis includes 13 deaths & 82 discharges," the state's health department said in its morning bulletin.

“Patient number 195, 66 years male from Bangalore, covid-19 positive died on 15/04/2020 in Victoria Hospital. This is the 13th covid-19 death in Karnataka. He was referred from private hospital and was admitted in Victoria, was on ventilator support since 10/04/2020," the health department of health and family welfare, government of Karnataka on Thursday posted said on Twitter.

Authorities in Karnataka, however, say that the situation is well within control in the state, where the positivity rate is 2.24% as against the national average of 4.3%.

The rise in the number of cases could force the BS Yediyurappa-led government to rethink partial lifting of the lockdown post 20 April.

The central government on Wednesday released guidelines for partial lifting of the lockdown, and Karnataka along with some other states, plans to execute these rules in a manner that allows resuming some economic activities as well as containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Share Via