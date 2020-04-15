Covid-19: Karnataka records highest single day spike with 19 positive cases

BENGALURU : A 65-year-old man from Chikkaballapur district and an 80-year old woman from Belagavi succumbed to covid-19 in Karnataka, taking the death toll to 12 in the state.

This was the sixth covid-19 casualty in the state in less than 48 hours.

“As of 5:00 PM of 15 April 2020, Cumulatively 279 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 12 Deaths & 80 Discharges," the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Karnataka reported 19 more positive cases on Wednesday, recording its highest single day increase since 8 March, when the first case was reported in the state.

Active cases in the state now number 187, which includes 80 people who were discharged.

The spike in the number of positive patients comes at a time when the Karnataka government is deliberating to partially lift the lockdown post 20 April.

The high infection count comes on the day the Centre released guidelines for some relaxation in lockdown measures after 20 April. India on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown till 3 May.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday held meetings with his cabinet ministers and officials to set in motion a plan to partially lift the lockdown in some unaffected parts of the state.

The chief minister,in the meeting, reviewed supply chain, farmer issues, containment and the plight of migrant workers.

Authorities have also changed the classification of Bengaluru to show a lower number of cases in India's technology capital.

S.Suresh Kumar,Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister said that the situation in the state was under control as it is reporting only 2.24% positivity rates as against the national average of 4.3%.

Kumar said that they will increase testing in the state as all people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) will be checked for covid-19.

Mysuru, about 125 km from Bengaluru, had reported 10 cases till noon on Wednesday, sparking fears that the cluster in the heritage city was growing rapidly. The district has reported 58 cases so far, with 46 active ones.

At least 46 cases in the district have been linked to one executive of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud taluka that has over 1000 people of which 780 have been tested so far. Bengaluru has 34 active cases of the 71 recorded so far.

Kumar said that the state government is yet to come up with the measures to classify and containment of hotspots in the state. At least eight out of the 30 districts, including Bengaluru, in Karnataka are classified as a hotspot.

Two wards with about 40,000 people have already been sealed after several cases were reported from these localities.

Kumar said that the guidelines for hotspots will be drafted by Karnataka in a day or two.

"It is left to the state government to define a containment zone," Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner for health and family welfare said. He added that deliberations are on to see how to define geographical containment zones in the state and particularly in Bengaluru.