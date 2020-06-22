BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday ordered closure of a few localities in Bengaluru to contain the surge in covid-19 cases, triggering fears the state government may be forced to look at another lockdown.

After a meeting with senior officials, Yediyurappa ordered sealing of K.R.Market and surrounding areas -- Siddapura, V.V.Puram and Kalasipalya -- due to a spike in cases. “It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported," according to a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Karnataka recorded 453 positive covid-19 cases on Sunday, that includes 196 in Bengaluru indicating the possibility of community transmission in Karnataka’s financial and economic capital since most of those who tested positive were people with ILI( Influenza Like Illness), SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) or the source of the infection remains unknown.

“Covid-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, which resumed recently," the CMO said in its statement, attributing it to Yediyudappa.

The spike in cases saw the number of containment zones in Bengaluru shoot up from 20 on 22 May to nearly 300 as on date.

The chief minister directed officials to implement strict lockdown restrictions to help avoid the state going into another lockdown, said one person aware of the developments.

K.R.Market is one of the busiest localities in Bengaluru as large quantities of fruits, vegetables, flowers and other produce is traded here.

The fears in Karnataka is not without basis as estimates project that it could have as many as 20000-25000 covid-19 positive cases by 15 August.

Munish Moudgil, senior IAS (Indian Administrative Officer) and head of the Karnataka covid-19 war room said that projections “dependent on (the) behaviour of individual citizens post opening up as well as action points that (the) Government takes."

However, the estimates by the covid-19 war room may vary depending on the implementation of action plans, individual responsibilities and other factors.

Moudgil says that the projections are “sensitive" to the point that if the daily growth rate is 3% then active numbers will reach 17,000 but could spike to 25,000 if the growth rate goes up to 4% in about 50-60 days.

“(The) positive part of this is that every successful effort to reduce growth rate will exponentially reduce numbers. Conversely, any slip up makes us pay heavily," he added.

Despite the threat of a rise in cases, Yediyurappa, like many of his counterparts, had been forced to relax restrictions to bring in some funds to battle not just the virus but the acute fund crunch due to the three months of covid-19 induced lockdown.

Efforts by Karnataka had helped keep the spread of the virus in check but opening interstate travel had contributed to a surge in cases.

Of the 9,150 who have tested positive so far, 5639 have domestic travel history, 1901 are contacts, 468 are persons with ILI, 380 with international travel history, 178 are people with SARI and 10 from containment zones. The source of infection for 574 persons is still under investigation, according to a report by the covid-19 war room till 21 June.

Yediyurappa said strict action will be taken against those who violate quarantine norms including filing of a police complaint.

He also directed officials to fix rates for treatment of covid-19 in private hospitals. Apart from converting stadiums and convention centres to lodge asymptomatic persons, the state government has shortlisted about 500 private hospitals to treat covid-19 positive cases.

