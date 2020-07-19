Covid-19: Karnataka's case count doubling time a cause for concern, shows data

BENGALURU: Karnataka, on average, takes about ten days for its covid-19 case count to double which is the lowest among the big states in the country and less than half of the national average of 21 days, data shows.

Tamil Nadu, in comparison, takes 20 days for its case count to double, indicating the severity of the health crisis in Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru, which has experienced a continuous surge of cases over the last few weeks.

"The government and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city's civic body) let it's guard down which added to this mess," said one senior government official, requesting not to be named.

Though it may look like an improvement that Karnataka has added one additional day for cases to double compared to data as on 12 July, the state has added over 23,000 cases between then and now.

The rapid doubling rate is largely due to the surge in its capital Bengaluru that takes only nine days as it accounts for 12,759 cases out of the 23,436 cases recorded over the last one week across the state, according to data from the Karnataka covid-19 war room, a body created by the government to compile and analyse information on the virus pandemic.

Te north-eastern state of Meghalaya takes nine days for its case count to double, according to data by the Karnataka covid-19 war room.

With nearly 60,000 cases in total of which over 36,631 cases are active, Karnataka is now the third most affected region in the country ahead of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Even Delhi has managed to bring down its active case count to 16,711 even though its total number of cases is double that of Karnataka, according to data from the centre's ministry of health and family welfare.

The data comes at a time when the BS Yediyurappa-led state government has rapidly lost the ground it had gained earlier in its battle against the virus as the crisis has overwhelmed the state's inadequate healthcare infrastructure and exposes the disconcerted efforts within the administration.

Bengaluru is currently under a week-long lockdown which lawmakers say gives them "breathing time" to fix teething issues and clear backlogs in testing and the near non-existent practice of contact tracing. This is a big ask considering that over 37,000 cases are classified as "under investigation" in Karnataka that simply means that the source of infection in nearly 60% of the cases reported in Karnataka remains unknown.

Karnataka's health minister B Sriramulu has indicated that the state's tally could double within the next one month.

Though the active case count places Karnataka as the third most affected region in the country, its inability to scale up testing places the state at ninth place in the country with an average of 9,741 tests per million population, compared to 29,750 tests per million population conducted in Delhi.

Bengaluru has recorded a growth rate of 8.5% in the last five days as against the state average of 7.5%, data shows.

