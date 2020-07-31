Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed 5483 new covid- 19 cases on Friday that takes its total to 1214115 positives of which 72005 are active.

The spike in Karnataka is fuelled by the surge in its growth capital,Bengaluru, that continued to witness high number of persons testing positive.

The total went up to 55544 cases as 2220 persons tested positive in India's technology capital in the 24 hours till 5 pm on Friday.

Though the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled any more lockdowns in the state and particularly Bengaluru, the threat of the virus remains potent.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) on Friday extended the closure of K.R. Market and Kalisapalya will continue to be closed till August 31, 2020.

The city has seen its troubles rise as it tries to fix problems in testing, contact tracing and allotment of hospital beds that have led to fatalities.

Refusal of admission by private hospitals and lack of an effective bed allotment system has exposed the inadequacies in the government's covid- 19 response system.

"Stringent action will be taken against private hospitals which do not cooperate with Arogyamithras deployed by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. Non-cooperation with Arogyamithras, who facilitate triage & ensure info on bed availability is updated on dashboard, will not be tolerated," K.Sudhakar,medical education minister of the state posted on Twitter.

The death toll jumped to 2314 as 82 more fatalities were recorded on Friday.

Other parts of the state have also seen a spike indicating the extent of the spread in small towns and villages which have far more inadequate healthcare infrastructure than Bengaluru.

The mineral rich district of Ballari reported 340 cases, while there were 217 in Ballari, 213 in Udupi, 204 each in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru among other places.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via