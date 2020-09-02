New Delhi: Karnataka on Wednesday reported highest single-day spike of 9,860 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 3,61,341.

6,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of discharges in the state to 2,60,913.

113 more fatalities in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 5,950.

There are 94,459 active Covid-19 cases in the state, said the state health department in its daily health bulletin.

The state capital Bengaluru saw its biggest single-day spike as well with 3,420 new cases, taking its overall tally to 1,35,512, including 2,037 deaths and 93,563 discharges.

There are 39,911 active cases in the city.





