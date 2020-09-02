Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike of 9,860 new cases; tally at 3.6 lakh
(Photo: PTI)

Covid-19: Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike of 9,860 new cases; tally at 3.6 lakh

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

There are 94,459 active Covid-19 cases in the state, including 39,911 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Karnataka on Wednesday reported highest single-day spike of 9,860 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 3,61,341.

New Delhi: Karnataka on Wednesday reported highest single-day spike of 9,860 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 3,61,341.

6,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of discharges in the state to 2,60,913.

6,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of discharges in the state to 2,60,913.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

113 more fatalities in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 5,950.

There are 94,459 active Covid-19 cases in the state, said the state health department in its daily health bulletin.

The state capital Bengaluru saw its biggest single-day spike as well with 3,420 new cases, taking its overall tally to 1,35,512, including 2,037 deaths and 93,563 discharges.

There are 39,911 active cases in the city.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated