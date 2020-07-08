The number of new coronavirus cases in Karnataka today breached the 2,000-mark on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak, taking the total tally of the state to over 28,000. State's capital city Bengaluru also recorded a fresh spurt in cases with over 1,000 new cases after reporting less cases in the past two days.

With 2,062 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of confirmed positive patients in the state increased to 28,877, according to the daily bulletin.

The death toll in the state reached 470 after 54 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

However, the total number of recoveries has reached 11,876 with 778 patients recovering today. The state has 16,527 active cases.

Out of these cases, Bengaluru reported 1,148 new cases taking the city's tally to 12,509. This is the highest number of cases in a single district of the state.

In the first seven days of this month alone, Bengaluru has added over 6,800 cases

Along with that, the death toll in the supposed Silicon Valley city of India reached 177 on Wednesday.

Total number of recoveries in the city reached 2,228, including 418 in the last 24 hours. There are 710,103 active cases in the city.

So far, over 7.5 lakh samples have been tested in the state for the virus, including 19,134 on Wednesday.

The total number of contacts under observation, including both primary and secondary, are 60,027.

Amid the rising cases, Karnataka government said earlier today that the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases that Bengaluru is witnessing now was expected by July-end, news agency PTI reported. "In Bengaluru we were aware that there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown, but the information that came to us did not show that it will be to this extent," Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

He also added that there is no need for worry as the government is prepared to handle the situation.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, state government told a central team that community spread of Covid-19 was not happening in the state. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today held discussions with the team consisting of Arti Ahuja Additional Secretary- Health and Family Welfare and P Raveendran, Director- Emergency Medical Relief (EMR), regarding Covid-19 situation in the state.

Senior Ministers and officials of the state government were present at the meeting. "There is no community spread so far, I am making it very clear. We are still in between the second and the third stage, we haven't reached the third stage yet," state Health Minister B Sriramulu said.

