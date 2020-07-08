Amid the rising cases, Karnataka government said earlier today that the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases that Bengaluru is witnessing now was expected by July-end, news agency PTI reported. "In Bengaluru we were aware that there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown, but the information that came to us did not show that it will be to this extent," Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.