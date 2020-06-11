Covid-19: Kerala amends quarantine rules as active cases reach 1,258

Ernakulam: One more person died out of coronavirus and with 83 fresh covid-19 patients, the tally of active cases touched 1,258 in Kerala on Thursday, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He also announced amendments to quarantine rules so as to allow returnees from international travel to quarantine at home, in the backdrop of a dramatic rise in cases over last month that has filled up the state-run isolation centers. Kerala had flattened the infection curve in April.

Kerala's Kannur native P K Mohammed, 70, who had tested positive a day ago and was suffering from severe liver disease, died at Government Medical College Hospital in the district on Wednesday night, taking the death toll to 19 in the southern state, said Vijayan. The state's total infection count has reached 2,244 and so far, he said, 967 people have recovered from the disease, including 62 recoveries on Thursday.

The trend of having the bulk of infection from returnees of international or interstate travel continued on the day— 27 new patients came from foreign countries, while 37 came from other states. In a worrying sign, 14 people were infected through local contacts, including five health workers.

With more international travel returnees expected to arrive in the state in this week's phase three of Vande Bharat mission, the official repatriation exercise for stranded Indians overseas, the state revised several norms related to quarantine and containment zones.

“63.63 per cent of those coming back to Kerala from other states are from the Red Zones. Accordingly, the quarantine guidelines are being revised as per the recommendation of the Expert Committee. Those coming from abroad can go home after giving an affidavit but they will have to follow the quarantine conditions strictly," said Vijayan.

"Police will take legal action against those who violate quarantine rules. Those who register on the Covid Jagratha portal should give an affidavit about home quarantine. They can choose their own house or any other suitable house. The LSG bodies should make sure that they have enough facilities at home for quarantine. Institutional quarantine is only for those who don’t have such a facility at home. Paid quarantine is for those who opt to stay in hotels," he added.

The home-quarantine will be available only if local officials who will inspect the house approve that there are adequate room quarantine facilities, said Vijayan. He announced some major changes on how containment zones will be defined going ahead. Kerala had extended shut down of containment zones since 30 June.

“The containment zone will be notified every night before 12. In the Panchayats, the containment zone may be declared at the ward level and in Corporation, at the sub-ward Level. They can be defined at a very local level based on the number of positive cases for people under quarantine, primary contacts and secondary contacts. Initially, the containment zone will be declared for seven days which can be extended after review by the District Collector," said Vijayan.

The state will now also declare the home of an expat in foreign country as a containment zone, if he or she is tested positive, Vijayan said. The government extolled IT companies to give more work from home option for employees, and said it will waive off three months rent for certain large office spaces. The government will also set up facilities to encourage a 'Work Near Home' initiative to ensure people do not commutte long distance for work, Vijayan said.

Giving a district-wise break up of positive cases, he said, 25 patients are from Thrissur, 13 are from Palakkad, ten each from Malappuram and Kasargod, eight from Kollam, seven from Kannur, five from Pathanamthitta, two each from Ernakulam and Kottayam, and one from Kozhikode.

Currently, 2,18,949 people are under observation in Kerala, and 19,022 of them are in hospitals, said Vijayan. On Thursday, 231 people were hospitalised. The state conducted 5,044 tests on the day. So far, 1,03,757 samples have been sent for testing, said Vijayan. Two new places in Palakkad district were declared as hotspots on Thursday, while 35 areas have been excluded from the list. Currently, there are 133 hotspots in Kerala.

