At least 76% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and West Bengal have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 4,000 cases each. Maharashtra, Karnataka follow with more than 3,000 new cases, Bhushan said. Bhushan said that Kerala has emerged as a leading contributor in new covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Five states account for around 50% of newly reported covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala alone has reported 4287 cases in last 24 hours, Bhushan said.