ERNAKULAM: Kerala is bracing for the return of its expats, comprising an estimated 10% of its 33 million population, primarily from West Asia when air travel resumes. It has the local authorities worried who have managed to curb the spread of covid-19 in the state, where more than half the cases in the state had been traced to people who had returned from countries in the Gulf.

Kerala has so far reported 437 cases of covid-19 and three deaths.

The state government has formed a seven-member core panel consisting of top officials to strategize the returnees without it leading to situation where its hospitals are overwhelmed by them. As a first step, the government has issued an order which said all returnees should register with Norka-Roots, the nodal government agency under its non-resident Keralites' affairs (Norka) department.

"This is being done to see that the state government is ready with all the necessary arrangements. Those who are found to be in good health will be have to be in isolation in their homes for 14 days. Those with any symptoms will be send to corona care centre and would have to be there. There is a provision for those who wish to be in isolation at hotels or resorts and will have to pay for it," said the order.

"Whenever those who migrated return, we are ready to receive them. The government has readied all services to this end. The government will establish a wide range of hospital and care network for them," posted Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Facebook.

The government expects the numbers to reach five lakh within 30 days after the airports are resumed and has charted a plan that will abide by central norms on the subject, said an official privy to the discussion to Mint, requesting anonymity. The state has readied nearly three lakh hospital beds to accommodate those who will need hospitalisation among them, he said. Consequently, testing centers will also be beefed up to accommodate a potential increase in samples, he said.

The returnees who show coronavirus symptoms among them will be sent directly to these covid-19 care centers. The rest will be allowed to go home, either in special public-vehicles or private vehicles under certain restrictions, and will be put into quarantine for 14 days. The government will also allow people to be quarantined in hotels and villas near the airport, under their own expense, he said.

Vijayan had earlier said that the government will also reach out to embassies to provide sufficient help for migrants stranded in foreign countries. The vulnerable population, such as pregnant woman, children, senior citizens and those whose visa has expired, will be prioritized for such help, he had said.

The task force formed has members from all major departments such as health, transport, revenue, police and the provincial governments. The government is also planning ahead for those who return from other states in India, mostly through trains, and buses, the official said.

