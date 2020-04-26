Covid-19: Kerala confirms 11 new cases

ERNAKULAM : Kerala confirmed 11 fresh covid-19 patients while four people more have recovered from the virus infection on Sunday, as per official estimates from the state health office.

Kerala has recorded 468 total cases so far, out of them 342 recovered, 123 are active patients, as per official estimates. Three people had died previously.

Six of the fresh infections are in Idukki district and five are in Kottayam, said the health office. Three from Idukki have a recent travel history— one is a returnee from Spain and two others returned from Tamil Nadu. Three others were infected through contacts, one of them a doctor. In Kottayam, four were infected through contacts, two of them health workers. The rest one person had made an inter-state travel, said the health office.

Kerala has 20,127 people under observation so far, said the health office, 462 of them in hospitals. So far 22,954 samples were tested, and 21,997 returned as negative. The state has 87 virus hotspots, including three added on Sunday.

