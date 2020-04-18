Covid-19: Kerala confirms four new cases, 64% recover

ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Saturday confirmed four new cases, and two more recoveries, said an official statement, as it continues to slow down the coronavirus infection curve.

Out of total 399 cases recorded so far, 257 people, or 64%, have recovered so far, the highest number of recoveries in India. There is still 140 active cases. Two people died previously, excluding a Puducherry native who died while in treatment in Kerala.

Kerala's low mortality rate and high recovery rate is an outlier among Indian states. The country's total number of cases have gone by up 64% last week, touching 11,662 active cases and 469 deaths as of Friday evening.

Three of the fresh cases in Kerala are in existing hotspots Kannur, and the rest one in Kozhikode, said the statement. Three of them have a travel history and one was infected through contacts, it said. Kerala has 67,190 in observation, 504 of them in hospitals, and has tested 18,774 samples so far. Of them, 17,763 samples have returned as negative and the rest are awaited.