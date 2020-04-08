ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Wednesday confirmed nine more covid-19 patients, while 13 more patients recovered. This is the second consecutive day when the state has more people recovered than infected, in line with the larger trend of the infection spread slowing down. However, Kerala remains as one of the top ten most infected states in the country.

Kerala's total covid-19 cases stand at 345 now, 259 of them active patients. A total of 84 people recovered so far, the highest in India. With 80 fresh cases excluding Kerala, India's total number of coronavirus cases surged to 5,274 with 149 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry statement on Wednesday. The total covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours increased to 853 positive cases, out of which 4,714 are active cases, Mint reported.

Kerala's fresh cases have come from Kannur (4), Alappuzha (2) and one each from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kasargod. Four of them are foreign returnees, two are linked to the religious event in Delhi's Nizamuddin and three infected through contacts. Kerala has identified 212 people to have attended the Nizamuddin event, and 15 people have tested positive so far, said Vijayan.

The state has 140,474 in observation, 749 of them in hospitals and the rest in their houses. On Wednesday, 169 people were admitted to hospitals. The state has tested 11,986 samples so far, said Vijayan, and 10,906 of them returned as negative and the rest of the results are awaited.

In the most-infected Kasargod district, the state has opened a medical college with 300-beds and appointed 273 staffers, Vijayan said.