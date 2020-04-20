Covid-19: Kerala confirms six new cases, 21 more recoveries

ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Monday reported six new covid-19 patients and 21 more recoveries, as the state continues to move past flattening the infection curve. Out of 408 total recorded cases, 292 have recovered so far and 114 active patients continue to be in hospitals.

All of the fresh cases are from Kannur district, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. While five of them have returned from abroad and one infected through contacts, he said. In view of the flattening of the fresh infections, the state relaxed some lockdown restrictions in half of its total 14 districts earlier on Monday.

Kerala has 46,323 people in observation as of Monday, said Vijayan, 398 of them are in hospitals. The state has also tested 19,756 samples tested so far, 19,074 of them returned as negative and the rest of the results are awaited, he said.