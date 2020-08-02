Covid-19: Kerala crosses 25,000-mark as 1,169 test positive in 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday crossed the 25,000 mark in COVID-19 cases as 1,169 more people tested positive, the state government said. With the fresh cases, which included at least 29 health workers -- 11 from here, the state's tally rose to 25,905 while 688 people were cured, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,467.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 82. The state capital continued to account for the highest number of daily cases with 377 new cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 3,472. State Health Minister K K Shailaja told reporters that Ernakulam district reported 128 new cases on Sunday, while Malappuram and Kasaragod districts 126 and 113 cases respectively.

"Out of the new cases on Sunday, 43 came from abroad, 95 from other states and 991 contracted the disease through contacts. The source of others is yet to be identified. Thiruvananthapuram alone has 363 positive cases through contacts," she said in a health ministry release. At least 1,45,777 people were under observation in the state with 10,604 in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The government has also categorised 30 more regions as hot spots in the state, taking the total to 497. As per the latest medical bulletin, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 3,472 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam (978), Malappuram (907) and Kasaragod (796). Meanwhile, Attingal MLA B Satyan went into self- quarantine after the local DySP and eight other police personnel tested positive. The MLA and the police officials had held a meeting on Saturday, officials said. At least, 22,028 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours and till now, a total of 8,17,078 specimens had been sent for testing with results of 5,215 awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

