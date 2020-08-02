Covid-19: Kerala crosses 25,000-mark as 1,169 test positive in 24 hours

The government has also categorised 30 more regions as hot spots in the state, taking the total to 497. As per the latest medical bulletin, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 3,472 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam (978), Malappuram (907) and Kasaragod (796). Meanwhile, Attingal MLA B Satyan went into self- quarantine after the local DySP and eight other police personnel tested positive. The MLA and the police officials had held a meeting on Saturday, officials said. At least, 22,028 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours and till now, a total of 8,17,078 specimens had been sent for testing with results of 5,215 awaited.