Covid-19: Kerala has 10 new cases, 3.4 lakh expats enroll to return home

Kerala on Wednesday said it has ten new covid-19 cases as well as ten fresh recoveries, keeping its infection curve flat. The state is but worried as it is bound to receive a large influx of people from overseas once airports resume operations. The chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that about 3.2 lakh expats have registered so far to return their home in Kerala within two days after the government opened a web tool for enrolling the returnees.

Of them, 56,114 people said they are returning because of job loss, said Vijayan. Other top reasons included expiry of visas and annual vacation. The returnees consist of 10,007 senior citizens, 9000 children and 9515 pregnant mothers, who are more vulnerable than others in getting infected, said Vijayan. The state has prepared a detailed protocol to quarantine them directly from the airport, with measures for microscopic things like a directive to the police to take care of their luggage, and has readied about three lakh isolation beds so far.

Owing to the shortage of revenues over the pandemic's fallout, the state cabinet on Wednesday decided to bring out a new bill that gives the state powers to defer the wages of government employees up to 25% for six months, said the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. What's more, the

Kerala has 495 total recorded novel coronavirus cases so far— of them 123 are active patients, 369 recovered and three died excluding a Puducherry native who died while in treatment in Kerala but is not included in the state list. Of the fresh cases, four were infected through contacts, two came from other states, three are health workers, and, in a first, one is a television journalist. Six of the fresh patients are in Kollam, 2 are in Trivandrum and Kasargod each.

The numbers could increase as the results come out for 25 samples which were tested positive for the virus in a rapid test, but were sent for another round of tests. The state has now 102 village-level hotspots, including two added on Wednesday.

The state has 20,673 people in isolation so far, 501 of these at homes, said Vijayan. It has sent 24,952 samples for testing so far, of them 23,880 returned as negative, he said.

