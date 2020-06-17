ERNAKULAM : Kerala continued to report a large number of infections as well as recoveries on Wednesday. The state identified 75 new patients, and reported 90 fresh recoveries on the day, according to the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala has recorded 2,697 total cases, 1,351 are active cases, 1,324 recovered and 20 deaths so far, said Vijayan.

In line with the pattern seen since reopening of the borders, Vijayan said that majority of the fresh patients are those who recently returned from international and interstate travel— 53 of the fresh patients came back from foreign countries, while 19 returned from other states. Meanwhile, three people were infected through local contacts, the CM said.

The state has 1,25,307 people under observation, said Vijayan, and 1,989 of them hospitalised. It has tested 1,22,466 samples so far, including 5876 tests in the last 24 hours, he said.

Giving a distrit-wise break up of fresh cases, Vijayan said, 14 are from Kollam, 11 from Malappuram, nine from Kasaragod, eight from Thrissur, six each from Palakkad and Kozhikode, five from Ernakulam, three each from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad, four each from Kottayam and Kannur and one each from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

