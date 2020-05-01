Covid-19: Kerala has no fresh cases, nine recover

Ernakulam: Kerala sighed a major relief on Friday as no Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday, after witnessing a slight spurt in the past few days as the hotspots jumped to 80 locations.

"No new cases were reported on Friday and samples of nine people have returned negative. The active cases in the state touched 102," state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

This is the only third day without a new infection, ever since Kerala became a hotbed of infections. On 17 March and 18 March, there were no fresh cases in Kerala.

The state has 392 total recorded cases and 102 active patients. Four people died in the state so far, including a Puducherry native who died while in treatment in Kerala and is included in the state list by the Centre.

Kerala has 21,499 people under observation, including 432 in various hospitals, the minister said. A total of 27,150 samples have been sent for testing, of which 26,225 have returned negative, she said.

On Friday, under the new list of hotspots announced by the Centre, Kerala has only two districts marked as "red districts", meaning they are the most infected: Kannur and Kottayam, which have 43 and 18 positive patients, respectively.

Meanwhile, 3.79 lakh Non-Resident Keralites and 1.20 lakh Malayalis in other states who have been stranded due to the lockdown, have registered in the NORKA website for returning to the state.

According to police, 3,699 cases were registered for lockdown violation, 3,573 arrests recorded and 2,398 vehicles seized.

Press Trust of India contributed to this story

