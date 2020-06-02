Covid-19: Kerala has one more death; 86 new cases, biggest single-day tally

Kerala on Tuesday reported the death of one covid-19 patient, whose source of infection is yet unknown, and 86 fresh patients, its biggest single-day tally till date, according to a statement by the state's health minister K K Shailaja.

The state has recorded 12 deaths so far, including that of a Puducherry native who died while hospitalised in Kerala and is included in the state list by the center. There are 774 active patients and 627 recovered patients in the state, including 19 recovered on Tuesday, said the health minister.

The sample of a 77-year-old Christian priest who was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram district, for serious respiratory infection and died today has tested positive, said Shailaja.

Tuesday's major hike in cases is a result of the returnees from outside the state owing to relaxations in international and interstate traffic. As many as 46 new patients have come back from foreign countries and 26 are returnees from other states, said Shailaja. However, 12 people including a health worker in Palakkad district, were infected through contacts, she added.

Giving the district-wise break up, Shailaja said, 15 fresh cases are reported in Malappuram district, 10 in Alappuzha, nine in Kasargod, eight from Kollam, seven in Thiruvananthapuram, six each from Kottayam, Thrissur and Wayanad, five each in Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur, three from Ernakulam and one in Pathanamthitta.

Kerala has 1,47,010 people under observation, of them 1,340 in hospitals, the minister said. So far, 71,068 samples were sent for testing and 67,249 yielded negative results. As part of sentinel surveillance, 15,101 samples were collected from high-risk priority groups such as health workers and community workers, and 13,908 samples have tested negative, Shailaja said.

The state had extended the lockdown in containment zones until 30 June. There are 122 hotspots in the state.

