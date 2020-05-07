Covid-19: Kerala ready to be the first stop of Vande Bharat Mission

ERNAKULUM: Kerala is prepared to receive the first flights under the Vande Bharat Mission on Thursday, readying nearly three lakh quarantine beds and ultraviolet tunnels in airports to disinfect passenger luggage. The mission is being touted as the world's largest evacuation exercise to bring back home Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries due to covid-19.

The first two Air India flights of the mission, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, are expected to arrive with 368 passengers in Kerala's Kochi and Karipur airports later today. The state will also accommodate bulk of nearly 15,000 Indians who will be airlifted by 64 flights as part of the mission.

The first aircraft is expected to reach Abu Dhabi at 3:15 pm local time, lift 179 passengers by 4:15 pm and land at Kochi airport by 9:40 pm, said Cochin International Airport Ltd, the company that operates the airport, in a statement. The Karipur airport has not given a full timeline yet but said the flight is expected to land by 10:30 pm, with 189 passengers.

The evacuees and their families will meet their kins after months of uncertainty. People who lost their jobs, elderly citizens, among others, and pregnant women like Athira who had approached the Supreme Court (SC) for repatriation, are the ones given preference for tickets in the first lot of flights.

"I'm happy that I've been able to get tickets in the first flight itself. I want to thank everyone who helped me," Athira told a Malayalam news channel.

However, the state expects that the move will increase active cases in the coming days, resulting into a third wave of infections. But, it has plans to reduce the risk to minimum and continue its successful tackling of the virus spread. Kerala reduced active infections from 300 last month to 30 on Wednesday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed a nodal officer, additional secretary Vikram Doraiswami, to coordinate in Kerala. The passengers will reach their airports five hours before the journey and they will be screened for covid-19 symptoms before departure, as per the MEA's protocol. Only those without the symptoms will be allowed on the aircraft and they will be given personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, said Doraiswami.

After landing at Kerala airports, the flights will be parked in a special bay area and passengers will be out in nearly two hours, maintaining social distance protocols, as per one of the key officials, Ernakulam district collector S Suhas. The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) will disinfect the aircraft.

Upon arrival, the passengers will be screened for covid-19 symptoms using laser guns and thermal scanners before getting into the terminals, said Suhas.

"Symptomatic people will be rushed to hospitals in dozens of ambulances readied, and asymptomatic people, except pregnant women and children who can go home and be in home quarantine, will be moved in public transport buses and cars to the 25,000 isolation beds arranged near the airports for a one-week institutional quarantine," he said.

All passengers will be subjected to a PCR test to detect the virus after a week. If tested positive, they will be hospitalised. If not, they will return home and will be quarantined for another.

Meanwhile, Kochi airport said it has teamed up with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and installed an ultraviolet system to disinfect the luggage of the passengers. All airport staff will wear PPE kits and will be under thick security of DIG-level police officers, who have been assigned to look after the state's four international airports.

